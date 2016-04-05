EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:57, 05 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Borodyuk leaves Kairat

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chief Coach of Almaty's Kairat FC Alexander Borodyuk leaves the club, Kazinform learnt.

    According to Kairat’s press office, the contract was terminated on Borodyuk’s initiative.

    “The managers of the club attempted to persuade Alexander Borodyuk to stay with Kairat, but he took a decision to leave the club.  Kairat FC would like to thank him for a good job and wishes him further success,” and official statement from Kairat reads.

    Borodyuk signed his contract with Kairat in late December 2015.   

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!