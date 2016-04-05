Borodyuk leaves Kairat

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chief Coach of Almaty's Kairat FC Alexander Borodyuk leaves the club, Kazinform learnt.

According to Kairat’s press office, the contract was terminated on Borodyuk’s initiative.

“The managers of the club attempted to persuade Alexander Borodyuk to stay with Kairat, but he took a decision to leave the club. Kairat FC would like to thank him for a good job and wishes him further success,” and official statement from Kairat reads.

Borodyuk signed his contract with Kairat in late December 2015.