Borussia Dortmund attack: Islamist suspect held

DORTMUND. KAZINFORM German police have detained a suspect with "Islamist links" following a bomb attack on the bus of the Borussia Dortmund football team, Kazinform has learned from BBC .

Prosecutors also said the three explosives used contained metal strips.



Two letters claiming responsibility for the attack were being investigated, they said.



Officials are treating the blasts as a terror attack, a spokeswoman for Germany's federal state prosecutor in Karlsruhe said.



Federal prosecutors, who usually lead terror investigations, have now taken over the probe.

