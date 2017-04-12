18:43, 12 April 2017 | GMT +6
Borussia Dortmund attack: Islamist suspect held
DORTMUND. KAZINFORM German police have detained a suspect with "Islamist links" following a bomb attack on the bus of the Borussia Dortmund football team, Kazinform has learned from BBC .
Prosecutors also said the three explosives used contained metal strips.
Two letters claiming responsibility for the attack were being investigated, they said.
Officials are treating the blasts as a terror attack, a spokeswoman for Germany's federal state prosecutor in Karlsruhe said.
Federal prosecutors, who usually lead terror investigations, have now taken over the probe.
