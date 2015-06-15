Borussia Dortmund sign Swiss goalkeeper Roman Burki from Freiburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Borussia Dortmund have signed the Switzerland goalkeeper Roman Burki from relegated Freiburg.

Dortmund said the 24-year-old Burki "was one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Bundesliga last season."

Bürki, who has made two appearances for Switzerland, played all 34 of Freiburg's Bundesliga games last season but could not prevent the club's relegation on the final day.

Dortmund did not disclose the length of Burki's contract or the transfer fee. He joins the established goalkeepers Roman Weidenfeller and Mitch Langerak at Dortmund. His arrival calls Weidenfeller's future into question with only one year remaining on the 34-year-old's contract.

Burki is the club's third summer signing, coming after the recruitment of Julian Weigl from 1860 Munich and Gonzalo Castro from Bayer Leverkeusen. Thomas Tuchel has taken over from Jürgen Klopp as the club's manager, Kazinform refers to The Guradian.com.