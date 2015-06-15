EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    00:26, 15 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Borussia Dortmund sign Swiss goalkeeper Roman Burki from Freiburg

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Borussia Dortmund have signed the Switzerland goalkeeper Roman Burki from relegated Freiburg.

    Dortmund said the 24-year-old Burki "was one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Bundesliga last season."

    Bürki, who has made two appearances for Switzerland, played all 34 of Freiburg's Bundesliga games last season but could not prevent the club's relegation on the final day.

    Dortmund did not disclose the length of Burki's contract or the transfer fee. He joins the established goalkeepers Roman Weidenfeller and Mitch Langerak at Dortmund. His arrival calls Weidenfeller's future into question with only one year remaining on the 34-year-old's contract.

    Burki is the club's third summer signing, coming after the recruitment of Julian Weigl from 1860 Munich and Gonzalo Castro from Bayer Leverkeusen. Thomas Tuchel has taken over from Jürgen Klopp as the club's manager, Kazinform refers to The Guradian.com.

    Tags:
    Sport World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!