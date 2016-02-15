Bosnia and Herzegovina officially applies for EU membership

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Bosnia and Herzegovina has officially applied for the European Union membership, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said Monday.

The first stage of the country's accession to the bloc, which includes the creation of a free trade zone - regulated by the Stabilization and Association agreement - came into force on June 1.

"We have just received the membership application from Bosnia and Herzegovina," Mogherini told reporters.

In March 2015, the European Commission said that "meaningful progress" in the implementation of the Reform Agenda was necessary for the bloc to consider a membership application from Sarajevo, Sputniknews.com.