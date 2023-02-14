EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:00, 14 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Botagoz Zhakselekova appointed Vice Minister of Justice

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Botagoz Zhakselekova as the Vice Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Government’s press service.

    Born in 1980 in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Baiturssynov Kostanay State University, the Exeter University, and the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the Russian President.

    From April 2021 up to the present held senior positions at private commercial structures.

    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!