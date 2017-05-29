Botanical Garden to appear in Astana by end of 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An arboretum will occupy a hundred hectares on the left bank of Astana, according to Bibigul Bektimisova, deputy chairperson in charge of production of Astana-Zelenstroy JSC, told the capital media center.

The construction of Botanical Garden, which will be located along the Kabanbai batyr Avenue, will be completed in December 2017.

According to Ms. Bektimisova Astana Botanical Garden will include a closed greenhouse with a number of exotic plants and about fifty-five different types of palm trees, an artificial pond, running and bicycle trails.

The Botanical Garden will become a scientific laboratory researching the possibility of growing new tree and shrubs species in Astana's climatic conditions.

"It is planned to plant about 35 thousand trees before the year end. And six hundred new for Kazakhstan tree species will be brought from Europe," Ms. Bektimisova added.

Astana's Botanical Garden will be opened for residents and guests of the capital all year round.