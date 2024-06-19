Both chambers of Kazakh Parliament to convene again this month

Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov signed a decree summoning a joint session of both chambers of parliament, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the lower chamber of parliament.

"According to subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution, I decree to convene a joint session of the chambers of parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at 10:00 am on June 21, 2024, in Astana," reads the decree.