    15:25, 19 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Both chambers of Kazakh Parliament to convene again this month

    Photo: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

    Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov signed a decree summoning a joint session of both chambers of parliament, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the lower chamber of parliament.

    "According to subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution, I decree to convene a joint session of the chambers of parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at 10:00 am on June 21, 2024, in Astana," reads the decree.

    Parliament Majilis
