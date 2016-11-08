Both Kazakhstan and Japan experienced destructive effect of nuclear weapons - President

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Foreign Affairs Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, the press service of Akorda informs.

The sides discussed various aspects of the Kazakh-Japanese interaction and exchanged views on the relevant issues of the international agenda. The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan and Japan had achieved a high level of partnership, and the negotiations being held as part of the Kazakh President’s visit to Japan are aimed at further expansion of this interaction.

“Kazakhstan and Japan are the leaders of anti-nuclear movement. Our countries have experienced destructive effect of the nuclear weapons testing. I am confident that we will jointly continue this work. The goal of my oncoming visit to Hiroshima is to express solidarity to the Japanese nation. We jointly work on building a nuclear-weapon-free world in the 21st century,” N.Nazarbayev said.

The Kazakh President emphasized also close interaction between our countries at the international arena. “I would like to praise the activities of Japanese diplomats in all directions, including Central Asia. Japan and Kazakhstan share common views almost on all the international issues,” the Head of State said.



In turn, Kishida highlighted fruitfulness of the negotiations of the Kazakh Leader with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. “We sincerely respect your leadership since Kazakhstan gained its independence. The election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member at the UN Security Council proves success of your leadership,” said the Japanese FM.