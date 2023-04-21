EN
    21:37, 21 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Botswana intends to catch up on vaccinations for children

    GABORONE. KAZINFORM - Botswana will participate in African Vaccination Week (AVW) from April 24 to 28 under the theme «The Big Catch Up,» said a government official in a statement issued Friday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    This year's AVW is aimed at reaching children who missed vaccinations from 2019 to 2022 due to a variety of factors, including disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Christopher Nyanga, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health.

    «The aim of the AVW is to strengthen immunization programs in the African region by promoting the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against vaccine-preventable diseases, thus allowing communities to live healthier and happier lives,» Nyanga said.

    The AVW will give Botswana's health ministry the chance to reach young children aged five and below who haven't received their vaccinations and bring the nation's essential immunization coverage back to the time before COVID-19, Nyanga said.

    The ministry urged parents and other caregivers to take advantage of this chance to visit a healthcare facility and complete any missed vaccinations. This will aid in community immunization and long-term protection.


