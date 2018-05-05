Bouncy castle overturns in Astana, 4 kids severely injured

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As earlier reported, a bouncy castle overturned on Friday in the afternoon in Astana on the territory of Zhannur Trade Centre.

Police and emergency response service arrived to the scene immediately to determine what had happened.



Four out of five severely injured children were rushed to the intensive care unit.



According to the emergency situations committee, the bouncy castle overturned whilst a group of children were playing inside. The strong wind set it flying for about 20 meters leaving five kids injured.



An investigation is underway.