Box office domestic share makes 6%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yearly box office results in Kazakhstan make 10 billion tenge. This was announced by Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Muhamediuly at the Government meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to official statistics, 35 film production companies of the country produce over 250 films a year, including television and private projects. There are 93 cinemas, 247 screens and 368 mobile and stationary film projectors in the country.

And in 2016 domestic films' share of box office in Kazakhstan totaled 6 percent.

"Box office results totaled 10 billion tenge, of which Kazakh films made over 7 percent. The ministry has released about 100 films in the last three years. In 2016 Kazakhfilm's budget has been halved compared to 2015, from 6.5 to 3.3 billion tenge, this is without taking tenge's floating exchange rate into account. Currently over 40 films are in production", said the Minister.