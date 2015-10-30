EN
    15:20, 30 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Boxer Bakhtiyar Eyyubov defeats Antonio Chaves Fernandez in New York

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's welterweight prospect Bakhtiyar Eyyubov has won his ninth victory in the pro-ring, according to Sports.kz.

    Bahtiyar Eyyubov has defeated Antonio Chaves Fernandez from the USA by TKO in the first round. The event took place in New York. Kazakhstani boxer Bakhtiyar Eyyubov is representing American promotional company "Salita Promotions" of Brooklyn. The company is led by Dmitry Salita and Evgeny Rivkin.

