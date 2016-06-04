Boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov to fight vs.Devon Lee Jun 12 (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's middleweight boxer Dauren Yeleussinov is getting ready for his next fight in the U.S., Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

The boxer will return to the ring on 12 June. The 8-round bout vs. local boxer Devon Lee will take place in Lakeland , Florida. The American has had seven fights three of which ended with a victory, with two knockouts and two defeats.

Daniyar Yeleussinov has had five fights four of which ended with knockouts.



