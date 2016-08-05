Boxer Kanat Islam became Universiade 2017 Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam, who is the world champion as per WBA Fedelation and WBA Fide Caribe, has been named the Ambassador of the 28th World Winter Universiade scheduled for January 28-February 8, 2017 in Almaty.

This became known on Thursday, at a meeting of city Mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek with the boxer, Kazinform reports.

On October 29, 2016 Kanat Islam will hold a big fight in Almaty.

B.Baibek wished success to the sportsman and noted that the President of country pays extra attention to the organization of the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty. The event is expected to promote the international image of Almaty and Kazakhstan in whole.

"Our objective is to ensure the highest level of organization of the international competition. For this, we are currently conducting a large-scale work and are creating all favorable conditions. We are proud of our compatriot, who glorifies out country far abroad with his hard work and purposefulness.

In turn, Kanat Islam said he is honored to officially present the 2017 Universiade. “The World Universiade will give a fresh impetus to the development of sport in Kazakhstan,” he said.

The 31-year-old undefeated middleweight boxer has had 21 fights in total 18 of which ended with knockouts.