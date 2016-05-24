Boxer Zhaina Shekerbekova wins license to Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athlete Zhaina Shekerbekova has entered the semi-final of AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships which is taking place in Astana.

Shekerbekova, who performed in the weight category of up to 51 kg, defeated Azize Nimani from Germany, 3:0.

Thus, Kazakhstan women's national boxing team has won second Olympic license. During the qualifying tournament in China, which was held earlier this year, Dariga Shakimova (75 kg) won the first license to Rio Olympics.

In the weight category up to 54 kg Dina Zholaman has won over Aya Shinmoto from Japan - 3: 0. Aizhan Hodzhabekova (57 kg) won Gao Meiling of China, 3: 0. In the heavy weight over 81 kg Lyazzat Kungeybayeva defeated Seema Poonia from India.

Earlier it was reported that Nazym Kyzaibay, performing in a weight category up to 48 kg, has defeated Shamjetsabam Sarjubala of India - 3:0.