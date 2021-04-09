Boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly moves to 5th in WBC middleweight rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Council (WBC) have issued a new edition of its rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the middleweight rankings by the WBC Zhanibek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan, a WBC Continental title holder, has raised up from sixth to fifth spot. Another Kazakhstani boxer Meiirim Nursultanov, holding the USNBC belt, is now placed in 13th line.

Notably, Zhanibek knocked out Gonzalo Coria from Argentina in the second round in last October in Las Vegas. Meiirim held his last bout in last December in Yekaterinburg, winning over Russian Ilya Balandin via a unanimous decision.

Jaime Munguia of Mexico, Sergey Derevyanchenko of Ukraine, and Maciej Sulecki of Poland are in the top-3 of the WBC middleweight ranking, with American Jermall Charlo as the WBC middleweight champion.