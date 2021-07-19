Boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly moves up in The Ring ratings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani middleweight Zhanibek Alimkhanuly has moved up two spots in the updated ratings by The Ring, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani has climbed from 9th to 7th spot in the latest middleweight ratings by The Ring. Zhanibek won his last fight against former WBA Regular middleweight champ American Rob Brant, who dropped out of the top-10.

IBF/IBO world champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin is ranked first in the rating, followed by American Jermall Charlo and Demetrius Andrade.