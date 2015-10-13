EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:41, 13 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Boxers Dychko and Yeleussinov qualified for Doha World Boxing Championships final

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxers Ivan Dychko and Daniyar Yeleussinov have won their semi-final fights at the Doha World Boxing Championships and qualified for the final stage of the event, Sports.kz reports.

    Dychko (91+) fought against Uzbekistan's boxer Bahodir Jalolov and defeated him with a score 2:1. Yeleussinov (up to 69 kg) beat Azerbaijani Parviz Bagirov with a score 3:0 (30:27, 30:27, 30:27)

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!