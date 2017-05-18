Boxers from 6 countries came to Astana for international tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 19, boxers from 6 countries will fight in Astana at International Boxing Tournament devoted to the memory of Sagadat Nurmagambetov, a state and public figure, Hero of Kazakhstan, General of the Army and the first Kazakh Minister of Defence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The boxers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Mongolia and Uzbekistan will compete in the competition. Kazakh team consists of prominent boxers including winners and medallists of the country championships and international tournaments such as Saparbay Aidarov, Anvar Muzaparov, Darkhan Zhumsakbayev, Adilet Kapezov, Yeldos Sarkulov, etc.

It is noteworthy that the ceremonial opening of the tournament will be held at Nurmagambetov Military School at 11.00am May 19.