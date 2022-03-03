EN
    15:00, 03 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Boxing: Murata, Golovkin unification duel set for 9 April

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan's Ryota Murata and Kazakhstan's Gennadiy Golovkin will meet April 9 at Saitama Super Arena for their WBA and IBF middleweight title unification fight, organizers said Thursday, Kyodo reports.

    The long-awaited fight had been set for Dec. 29 at the same location but was postponed due to coronavirus travel restrictions in Japan.

    WBA titleholder Murata has not competed since December 2019. The 36-year-old London Olympic gold medalist has a record of 16 wins and 2 losses with 13 knockouts as a professional.

    «I want to deliver my best performance,» Murata said at a press conference in Tokyo.

    The 39-year-old Golovkin, the IBF and IBO middleweight champion, is 41-1-1 with 36 KOs.


