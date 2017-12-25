EN
    10:11, 25 December 2017

    Boxing News nominates Golovkin-Alvarez for The Fight of the Year

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boxing News magazine is conducting a poll among its readers for the best fights of the year 2017, Sports.kz reports.

    The Golovkin-Alvarez bout that ended in a controversial draw on September 16 is among the nominees for The FIght of the Year title, along with the James DeGale-Badou Jack unification fight, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai-Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, Dominic Breazeale-Izuagbe Ugonoh, Liam Smith - Liam Williams, Josh Leather-Glenn Foot, Darryl Williams-Jarmaine Smile, Conor Benn-Cedric Peynaud, Anthony Joshua - Wladimir Klitschko.

