Boxing rumors: GGG may return to professional arena in 2025

Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (42-2-1, 37KO), former world’s middleweight champion, was reportedly offered to return to the professional arena in 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to boxingnews.com, Turki Al-Sheikh, an investor from Saudi Arabia, offered Golovkin to return to the professional arena.

It is reported that Golovkin was promised to be paid handsomely for his return to the ring and offered to fight vs Terence Crawford (41-3-0, 31KO) in the first half of 2025 in Saudi Arabia.

The possible bout will be Crawford's preparation for the fight vs. Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez (61-2-2, 39KO) in super middleweight. Golovkin will be his first rival in the middleweight, as he has already faced Alvarez for three times. Crawford will have to move up two weight classes to chase Canelo's belts.

Earlier, in an interview with Boxingscene.com, the Head of Kazakhstan's National Olympic Committee said he had never announced his retirement.

“I've never announced my retirement. Time will show. Now I have tasks, I love what I am doing. At the same time, life means movement for me. If I see a serious challenge comes my way, and I see that this is a good way to switch gears, and if I see it is a good way to adjust my path or my movement, perhaps I will accept this challenge. So there might be another fight for me,” he said.

Terence Crawford held his last bout on August 3 against Uzbek fighter Israil Madrimov (10-1-1, 7KO) and became WBO super welterweight champion.