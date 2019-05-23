Boxing to keep its place on Tokyo 2020 Olympics sports programme

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Boxing is set to maintain its place on the sports programme of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, but the recognition of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should be suspended. This recommendation was put forward by the IOC Executive Board (EB) to the IOC session from 24 to 26 June 2019 in Lausanne, Kazinform cites Olympic.org.

The decision was based on the recommendations of the report of the Inquiry Committee, which was led by IOC EB Member Mr Nenad Lalovic and which consisted of IOC Member Mr Richard L. Carrión and IOC Member and IOC Athletes' Commission representative Ms Emma Terho.

The Inquiry Committee was set up by the IOC EB on 30 November 2018 due to the ongoing seriousness of the issues in the areas of finance, governance, ethics and refereeing and judging. Those areas of concern were already identified in 2017 and closely monitored. Since then there has been a lack of satisfactory progress.

After a thorough discussion, the IOC EB recommended to the IOC Session that boxing maintains its place on the sports programme of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The Olympic Boxing Tournament Tokyo 2020, including all qualifying competitions, shall be organized following guidelines established by the IOC Executive Board.

If the above decisions are confirmed at the IOC Session in June 2019, the IOC EB also confirmed the total athlete quota for the sport of boxing at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would remain at 286 and the total number of eight men's events and five women's events would be maintained, as previously approved by the IOC EB on 9 June 2017. This is the next step towards gender equality in boxing having had 10 men's events and three women's events at both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Additionally, the EB created a special task force, chaired by IOC Member and President of the International Gymnastic Federation (FIG) Mr Morinari Watanabe, with the mandate to:

a. Ensure the delivery of the following boxing competitions, with a goal of increasing sustainable gender equality in all areas of the sport:

i. Qualification events for boxing in view of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, due to take place between January 2020 and May 2020;

ii. Boxing tournament at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

b. Develop a Tokyo 2020 Qualification System for boxing, including the following details to be confirmed not later than the end of June 2019:

i. Definition of Men's and Women's weight categories;

ii. Review of quota places allocation across the boxing events, with a goal of increasing gender equality;

iii. Set the criteria for the quota places distribution at the qualification events.

The EB also noted that no Tokyo 2020 qualification system has been previously confirmed by the IOC for boxing and no events have been confirmed by the IOC as Olympic qualification events. The IOC will develop a new calendar for the Olympic qualifiers, which will take place between January and May 2020.

The status of AIBA's full recognition will in principle be reviewed after Tokyo 2020. The evolution of AIBA's situation and progress towards compliance with the Olympic Charter and the IOC Code of Ethics are monitored through a special monitoring committee which consist of the members of the former Inquiry Committee.

"Today's decision was taken in the interest of the athletes and the sport of boxing. We want to ensure that the athletes can live their dream and participate in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 while drawing the necessary consequences for AIBA following the recommendations of the Inquiry Committee. At the same time, we offer a pathway back to lifting the suspension, but there needs to be further fundamental change", said IOC President Thomas Bach.

The 134th IOC Session that will be taking the decision on AIBA and the sport of boxing at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is scheduled to take place from 24 to 26 June 2019 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

It is to be that the XXXII Olympic Summer Games will take place in Tokyo from 24 July to 9 Aug August 2020.