    12:22, 15 June 2016 | GMT +6

    BoxingNews puts Golovkin at 7th place in its P4P rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - BoxingNews Magazine updated its P4P rankings, Sports.kz informs.

    Roman Gonzalez is still a leader in the rankings, Andre Ward is second and Sergei Kovalev is third. Gennady Golovkin remained at the eighth place in the P4P rankings by BoxingNews.

    The P4P rankings top ten by BoxingNews:

    1. Roman Gonzalez
    2. Andre Ward
    3. Sergei Kovalev
    4. Timothy Bradley
    5. Guillermo Rigondeaux
    6. Saul Alvarez
    7. Miguel Cotto
    8. Gennady Golovkin
    9. Terence Crawford
    10. Vasily Lomachenko. 

     

     

