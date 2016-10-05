Boxingnews24.com blames promoter for failure to organize Golovkin vs. Canelo fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yannis Mihanos of Boxingnews24.com shared his thoughts on who is stalling the fight between undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya treats him more like property than a real member of his team. Canelo wants to fight Golovkin but his promoter doesn't. It's as simple as that. While all arguments hold some weight I have to blame the driver and not the car. The problem in my opinion is desperation and greed. Oscar at the moment has only one real star and until another one emerges, the [Golovkin-Canelo] fight will be stalled," Mihanos wrote.



The author adds that Golovkin is not the one to sit and wait: "He [Golovkin] is 35 and wants to be active by fighting with the best ones who are available".



"We all want this fight to happen as soon as possible not like with the fight that turned into a hot potato of Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao.

Years of anticipation turned into waste except of course the money," Mihanos adds.