Boxingnews24.com: Saunders is plan 'B' for Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Journalist of Boxingnews24.com Jeff Aranow considered Billy Joe Saunders the second option to Saul Alvarez for Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"If the talks with the team of Canelo reach the dead end, Loeffler and Golovkin will agree to fight Saunders. The WBA will allow Golovkin to fight either Canelo or Saunders, but then he is going to have to fight WBA champion Danny Jacobs. Thus, GGG and Jacobs will have one more interim fight each before facing each other. However, it does not mean that the Golovkin-Saunders fight will take place anyway, it is just one of many options," Aranow writes.

It is expected that Golovkin will have his next fight in September.