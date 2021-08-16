BoxRec issues list of top 10 Kazakhstani boxers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Boxrec.com has issued a list of top-10 Kazakhstani boxers, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

IBF and IBO world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (41-1-1, 36КОs) tops BoxRec’s list with a whopping score of 508.6 points. Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (10-0, 6KOs) is put second with 35.04 points. Daniyar Yeleussinov (10-0, 6KOs) climbed to the third spot of the list scoring a total of 22.48 points.

The list is also made up of Aidos Yerbossynuly (15-0, 10 KOs) – 4th, Kanat Islam (28-0, 22KOs) – 5th, Batyr Dzhukembayev (18-1, 14KOs) – 6th, Sadriddin Akhmedov (12-0, 10KOs) – 7th, Zhan Kossobutskiy (15-0, 14KOs) – 8th, Meiirim Nursultanov (14-0, 8KOs) - 9th, and Ali Akhmedov (16-1, 12KOs) – 10th.