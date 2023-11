KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - An 11-year-old boy tragically died in Akmola region on Sunday, local police confirmed.

According to the reports, the tragedy occurred in Isakovka village in Zerendinskiy district at around 6:00 p.m. on March 27.

The boy fell from the height while playing with his friends in the yard. He sustained severe head injury. Paramedics pronounced him dead upon arrival.