Boy, 2, falls from the rocks to his death

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A two-year-old boy died in Mangystau region after falling from the rocks, lada.kz reports.

The tragedy happened in Atamekent village this week. The boy was playing with older children near his home, climbed the rocks and plummeted down. Paramedics rushed the child to the regional children's hospital where he later died of sustained injuries, including open craniocerebral trauma. An investigation is underway.