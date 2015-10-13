EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:26, 13 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Boy, 2, falls from the rocks to his death

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A two-year-old boy died in Mangystau region after falling from the rocks, lada.kz reports.

    The tragedy happened in Atamekent village this week. The boy was playing with older children near his home, climbed the rocks and plummeted down. Paramedics rushed the child to the regional children's hospital where he later died of sustained injuries, including open craniocerebral trauma. An investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Incidents Regions Accidents Mangystau region News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!