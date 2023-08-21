EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:43, 21 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Boy, 2yo, falls out of window in Atyrau

    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A two-year-old boy was hospitalized with different injuries to the children’s regional hospital after falling from a fourth-floor window in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the emergency situations department of Atyrau region, the incident occurred at the weekends. The two-year-old boy left unattended fell from a fourth-floor window.

    The child, whose condition regarded as serious, is currently in the ICU at the children’s regional hospital.


    Tags:
    Atyrau News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!