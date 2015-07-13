EN
    13:32, 13 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Boy, 3, drowns after driving parents&#39; car into a pond

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A three-year-old boy drowned Sunday after crashing his parents' car into a pond in East Kazakhstan region.

    YK-avto.kz reported that two children somehow started the engine of their parents' car and drove it into the pond while their mother and father were resting on the shore. The parents jumped into the pond and pulled one of the children ashore. However, they couldn't save the younger boy. His body was recovered by the local rescue crew only on Monday morning.

