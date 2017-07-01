Boy, 3, survives window fall in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A 3-year-old boy has plummeted down from a third-storey apartment window in Karaganda city, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the accident happened in the 12th microdistict.



The boy miraculously survived and was hospitalized to the Makazhanov Traumatology and Orthopedics Center with a head injury and broken bones.







According to local police, this is not the first accident involving a little child plopping from a window in Karaganda region.



"15 analogous accidents were registered in Karaganda region. Of 15, 2 children died," the local emergencies department said in a statement, adding that there are many ways to protect children from falling from the height.



