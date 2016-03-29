EN
    10:05, 29 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Boy, 5, dies after being hit by car in Aktau

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 5-year-old boy died after being knocked down by car.

    According to the police, the accident occurred on March 27 at around 05:30 p.m. near Baiterek Shopping Mall in Aktau. A driver of Kia Rio hit the child while backing out and fled the scene.

    As a result, the boy, a resident of Mangistau-3 village of Munaily district, was taken to a traumatology unit of a local hospital with a head injury.

    Immediately, the policemen launched operational and investigative activities and detained the driver, a 19-year-old girl who is the resident of Aktau.

    Investigation is underway, Lada.kz says.

