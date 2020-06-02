EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:10, 02 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Boy, 5, hospitalized after falling out of second-floor window in Ust-Kamenogorsk

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – 5-year-old boy has been hospitalized after falling out of second-floor window in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the city’s Emergency Department.

    The Emergency Situations Department reported that the accident occurred on Kazakhstan Street. A woman left her 5-year-old son in an apartment with her older sister, born in 2008. The boy fell out of the open window. The child was rushed to a hospital. He was diagnosed concussion, soft tissue injury.


    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Oskemen Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!