11:18, 21 December 2022 | GMT +6
Boy, 6, dies in apartment fire in Pavlodar
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – A six-year-old boy was killed in an apartment fire in Pavlodar, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The fire started at a four-bed apartment at around 01:03 am and fully destroyed it. In total, it covered an area of 150 square meters, damaging the adjacent apartment.
Firefighters summoned to the scene found a lifeless body of the six-year-old boy in the apartment destroyed by the blaze. Paramedics rushed two women to the nearest hospitals from the scene.
The fire was contained by 02:06 am and fully tackled by 03:01 am.
An investigation into the cause of fire is underway.
Photo: Department of Emergency Situations of Pavlodar region