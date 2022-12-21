EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:18, 21 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Boy, 6, dies in apartment fire in Pavlodar

    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – A six-year-old boy was killed in an apartment fire in Pavlodar, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The fire started at a four-bed apartment at around 01:03 am and fully destroyed it. In total, it covered an area of 150 square meters, damaging the adjacent apartment.

    Firefighters summoned to the scene found a lifeless body of the six-year-old boy in the apartment destroyed by the blaze. Paramedics rushed two women to the nearest hospitals from the scene.

    The fire was contained by 02:06 am and fully tackled by 03:01 am.

    An investigation into the cause of fire is underway.

    Photo: Department of Emergency Situations of Pavlodar region


    Tags:
    Incidents Pavlodar Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!