KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – A 6-year-old boy plummeted from the height of the 5th floor in Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

The accident happened in Uritskiy Street in the city of Kostanay at 2:36 am local time. The boy was reportedly left unattended by adults and fell out of the window.

Paramedics rushed the boy to a local children’s hospital where he remains in the ICU under the doctors’ care.