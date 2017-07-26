Boy, 7, dies after shutting himself in a fridge in Semey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 7-year-old boy died after shutting himself in a refrigerator in Semey city on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

According to local police, the tragic accident happened on Tuesday evening (July 25). A woman called the police to report her son had gone missing.



The police responded to the scene immediately. Police officers found the lifeless body of the boy in an old refrigerator in the yard of his family's house. The boy allegedly suffocated after shutting himself in the refrigerator.



The investigation has been launched.