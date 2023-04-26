EN
    Boy, 8, survives after 'parachuting' from 5th floor window using plastic bag in Tekeli

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM An 8-year-old boy left unattended at home, jumped out of the 5th floor window using a polyethylene bag as a parachute in a town of Tekeli in Zhetysu region, Kazinform reports.

    As the regional emergencies department said, the incident occurred on Tuesday, April 25, at 12:20pm.

    «A boy, born 2015, was alone at home. He jumped out of the 5th floor window using a polyethylene bag as a parachute. His condition is stable now. He was taken to the Regional Hospital of Taldykorgan with a back bruise. As we found out later, the boy landed on a tree, which softened the blow,» the press office of the emergencies department says.

    The emergencies authorities urge the residents not to leave the children unattended and install window security bars.


