    11:44, 11 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Boy, 9, tragically drowns in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A 9-year-old boy drowned in North Kazakhstan region this week, Kazinform has learnt from the emergency service of North Kazakhstan region.

    The accident occurred in Novosyolovka village on June 9. According to reports, two brothers decided to bathe in the Biteke River and the younger brother drowned. Locals tried to get the boy out of the water and give CPR, but it was too late.

    Paramedics dispatched to the scene pronounced him dead.

