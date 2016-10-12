EN
    09:35, 12 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Boy dies in hit-and-run accident in Mangistau region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 9-year-old boy was killed in hit-and-run accident in a village in Mangistau region on Monday, local police say.

    According to Lada.kz, the accident happened in Baskuduk village at 9:00 p.m. A driver of a PAZ bus knocked down the boy and fled the scene. The 9-year-old died at the scene right away.

    The police detained the bus driver who turned out to be a national of Uzbekistan. He was taken under custody. The criminal investigation is underway.

