ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A little boy has died after plummeting from the height of the 12th floor in Almaty today.

"The boy aged 2 or 3 fell from a window of Premyera residential complex in Nauryzbaiskiy district at around 1:30 p.m. He plunged from the 12th floor," Facebook user Dilyaram Akram wrote.



Paramedics pronounced him dead upon arrival at the scene.