Boy from Kostanay becomes youngest World Chess Championships medalist

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Seven-year-old Iman Nabiyev from the Kazakh city of Kostanay becomes the youngest World Chess Championships medalist, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Iman claimed silver at the World Chess Championships held in Batumi, Georgia, bringing together 450 chess players aged between 8-18 from 35 countries.

The youngest World Chess Championships medalist is being trained by Daulet Zhakanov at the Chess Academy in the city of Kostanay. In just over two years, Iman has achieved such impressive results.

«It was a tough competition… There were no easy rivals. Each round was a fight,» said Iman’s trainer Daulet Zhakanov.

«The last blitz round with the American was the toughest,» says Iman.

Iman won gold in the 2022 Asian Chess Championships in blitz under the category of 7 years, as well as bronze in classical chess, receiving the title of master candidate.