KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A 6-year-old boy has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kostanay children's hospital today.

According to reports, the child suffered severe burns to his body in a house fire in Kostanay city. Witnesses saved the boy from the house that was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene battled the blaze for an hour. It covered an area of 75 square meters.