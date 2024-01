ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A little boy miraculously survived a fall from the 5th floor in Shymkent, Kazinform has learnt from local emergency service.

The accident happened at 9:45 p.m. on Friday.



According to reports, the 5-year-old was left unattended by his parents and fell out of the 5th floor window.



It is unclear what injuries the boy sustained.