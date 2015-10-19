Bozhko congratulated Kazakhstani rescuers on professional holiday (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan marks today the 20th anniversary of establishment of its Civil Protection Service. Vice Minister of Emergencies Vladimir Bozhko congratulated Kazakhstani rescuers at a special ceremonial event held in Astana.

"Reliable protection of the citizens and the territory of the country from emergency situation is the main goal of the Emergencies Committee. Thus, in 20 years we have rescued 320 thousand people and provided medical care to more than 30 thousand injured. More than 1 million on-scene responses were made," Bozhko noted. Kazakhstani rescue teams conduct great operations such as liquidation of consequences of the earthquakes (in Turkey, in Zaissan in 1990, Lugovoye station (Zhambyl region) in 2003), a rocket crash in the territory of Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions as well as massive floods. "Every year our firefighters save the lives of more than 1,500 people and evacuate more than 20,000. Over the period of its functioning, the medical workers and psychologists of the disaster medicine centre participated in liquidation of consequences of more than 40 large emergencies both in Kazakhstan and abroad and extended support to more than 20,000 people," the Vice Minister added. "The Day of Rescuers is a sign of gratitude to all those who has contributed to the creation of this service and works in this sector, I am grateful to you for your uneasy and important work. Only brave and confident people choose the rescuer's job," said he. Note: The Emergencies Committee comprises today 6 firefighting and emergencies-rescue services with 418 firefighting divisions, 16 operational-rescue troops, 5 regional airmobile operational-rescue troops and a republican operational-rescue troop. Crisis Management Centre, Disaster Medicine Centre, 40 medical-rescue points, Kokshetau Technical Institute, Kazselezashita, JSC Kazaviaspas and railway hospitals of disaster medicine are functioning in this system too. More than 32 thousand highly experienced and qualified people are employed by the structural divisions of the Emergencies Committee to date. By Murat Zhakeyev