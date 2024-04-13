Kazakhstan eyes opening branch of University of Helsinki

Deputy Prime minister of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova held a meeting with Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland Ville Tavio, discussing the enhancement of interstate cooperation, including cooperation in the field of science and education, Primeminister.kz. reports.

Kazakhstan takes an interest in joint work on training personnel in the field of forestry and water management. Currently, work is ongoing in the country to open branches of the world top universities, which contributes to the promotion of science and innovation in the regions. In this context, we suggest to consider the possibility of opening a branch of the University of Helsinki in Kazakhstan, said Duissenova.

The vice premier pointed out that the Finnish anti-bullying program KiVa is being piloted in the schools of the country.

Duissenova called for closer cooperation in the investment sphere. In general, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Finland reached around 210 million US dollars last year.

For his part, Ville Tavio noted that Kazakhstan is one of the largest partners of the EU in Central Asia. In this regard, Finland is interested in further development of cooperation in different areas.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed readiness to actively develop interaction in the fields of science and education, health, energy, ecology, metallurgy, automotive industry, and others.