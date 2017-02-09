Brand new car goes up in flames in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A Toyota Prado vehicle has gone up in flames in the center of Atyrau city today, Kazinform correspondent has learnt.

The accident occurred at 8:40 a.m. not far from the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Nursaya micro-district. It happened in the full view of the car owner. It is unclear why the brand new car went up in flames.



The fire was extinguished by 9:22 a.m. No casualties or injuries were reported.



