    17:36, 09 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Brand new car goes up in flames in Atyrau

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A Toyota Prado vehicle has gone up in flames in the center of Atyrau city today, Kazinform correspondent has learnt.

    The accident occurred at 8:40 a.m. not far from the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Nursaya micro-district. It happened in the full view of the car owner. It is unclear why the brand new car went up in flames.

    The fire was extinguished by 9:22 a.m. No casualties or injuries were reported.

      

    Incidents Atyrau region
