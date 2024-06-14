Brand new car sales in Kazakhstan decline in May

According to the Kazakhstan Automobile Union (KAU), in May 2024, official dealers sold 12,032 units of cars and light commercial vehicles, as well as 781 trucks and buses in May 2024. This represents a 13.2% decrease compared to May last year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

A total of 66,457 vehicles were sold in the first five months of 2024, which is 0.1% more than in the same period in the previous year.

“The 2024 sales figures were on par with those of the previous year, but the figures continued declining in May. The market is getting back to a normal, as it should be. We forecast sales at the level of 160,000 to 165,000 new cars this year. In turn, official dealers are continuing promotions and lucrative offers in order to encourage people to purchase new vehicles. However, the illegal importation of the older vehicles continues to grow,” Anar Makasheva, KAU president, stated.

Hyundai maintains the top position in the top 10 bestselling cars with 2,424 units sold, representing a 44% decrease compared to May last year. Kia continues to hold the second position with 1,903 cars sold, a 13.4% decline. Chevrolet is third with 1,345 units sold, a 59.2% decrease. For the first time this year, Jac has secured the fourth position with 1,028 units sold, representing a 396.6% increase. Chery was fifth in May with 929 cars sold, a 39.7% increase. The next items on the list are Changan (679; +31.3%), Jetour (664), Haval (592; -5.4%), Toyota (571; +14.2%), and Geely (450; +74.4%).

After five months, Hyundai (14,760; -15%) leads the brand standings, with Kia in the second place with 8,541 cars sold (-13.4%) and Chevrolet in the third place with 6,159 cars sold (-65.1%). Chery dealers sold 5,428 cars, representing a 60.9% increase. In fifth place is Jac, which sold 4,022 units, an increase of 165.8%.