Brasília, Astana to become sister cities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rodrigo Rollemberg-district governor of Brasília, the capital city of Brazil-and authorities from Kazakhstan - the nation spearheading the economic and financial development in Central Asia-are expected in the coming days to sign a deal to turn Brasília and Astana, the Kazakhstani capital, into sister cities, Kazinform has learned from Agencia Brasil.

"This means that the two cities will commit to working together towards urban mobility with electric carts, smart traffic lights, large green areas, the elimination of polluting gas emissions, and an economy that favors informatization as well as collaboration with universities," said Marcelo Borges Chubaci, Deputy Secretary for Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Federal District, where Brasília is located.

Chubaci took part in a round-table discussion Thursday (Jul. 26) at the Technological Park of Brasília (Biotic), on the conditions for collaboration between the two capitals, with technology aimed at urban development.

Chubaci and Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Brazil Kairat Sarzhanov chaired the discussion, also attended by Biotic head Mário Lima, Brazil-Kazakhstan Chamber of Commerce President Cassiano Pereira Viana, and representatives from Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC) Luiz Recena, and University of Brasília (UnB) Professor Claudia Amorim.



Born in a dream

Fifty-eight-year-old Brasília and Astana, which has just turned 20 in July, will be sister cities "because they were born in a dream," in which Brazil and Kazakhstan had to build their future with "the talent of their people," Mário Lima said.

He noted that the authorities in Brasília have the dream of establishing a center for vocational training and another for technological innovation, whereas Astana has already turned most of these aspirations into reality. "Today, Astana accounts for ten percent of Kazakhstan's gross domestic product," Lima remarked.

EBC representative Recena said he was at Astana's 20th anniversary festivities earlier in July, and said that, bearing in mind the similarities between the two capitals, the only possible conclusion is that the two cities can be described as "an exercise of optimism" by Brazilians and Kazakhstanis.

The success of Astana, Ambassador Sarzhanov argues, owes a lot to the willingness of the Kazakhstani government to build a city oriented towards business, peace among peoples, and harmony among religions.



Here is the interview granted to Agência Brasil by Ambassador Kairat Sarzhanov about Astana's 20th anniversary.

Ambassador, as we know, the construction of Brasília was an act of courage, hope, and faith in the future of the Brazilian people. To what do we owe the construction of the new capital of Kazakhstan?

The idea was conceived by our President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who decided to move the capital in 1997 to the city of Akmola, renamed Astana in 1998, which is Kazakh for "the capital." The main reason behind the change was the protection of strategic interests, the promotion of better governance, and the construction of a new capital where the country's transport routes meet. Astana is located at the center of Kazakhstan and in the heart of Eurasia.

In 1999, the Kazakhstani capital won Unesco's City for Peace Prize. In 2000, Kazakhstan's main city became a member of the International Assembly of Capitals and Major Cities.

Also, in just 20 years' time, Astana, now home to over a million people from countless ethnic groups, has become a national landmark, a symbol of independence, peace, and stability.

Indeed, Kazakhstan surprised the world. The country built the newest city in the world and turned it into a financial center. Could you explain why the city of Astana attracts the attention of the whole world?

Today, Astana is a modern city attractive both for tourists and investors and, even more importantly, is comfortable to live in for residents and guests. The city is called the pearl of Eurasia in its own right.

Today, Astana hosts events of a global scale. Despite the fact that it is the youngest capital of the world, the city already boasts a rich history. Events-the venue for which Astana has become and will continue to be-can undoubtedly be called historically important, not only for our republic but for the whole world. One of such events, the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017, put Astana and Kazakhstan on the investment maps of many countries.

How has EXPO-2017 paved the way for a stream of investment into Astana?

The successful holding of the exhibition EXPO-2017 was the result of the synergy of efforts of Astana and all regions of the country. It had a positive multiplicative effect and gave momentum to further development of the country's economy, as President Nursultan Nazarbayev said in one of his speeches.

EXPO-2017 was themed "The Future Energy". The expositions were mainly focused on green energy projects, and not only economic projects. Many of the technologies showcased at the exhibition had already been put into practice.

Could you name a piece of technology at EXPO-2017 that has impacted the world?

Sure. For example, windmills which generate wind energy or the layout of an airplane, where lithium-ion batteries are used instead of kerosene. It is believed to be a promising model. The power of the battery is enough only for a one-hour flight, but the plane is already flying.

How many people visited the fair?

In all, the exhibition was visited by almost 4 million people, as 115 countries and 22 international organizations took part in the exhibition. The exposition was open for visitors for three months. Firefighters, rescuers, and medical brigades from different regions of the country ensured security during the three-month exhibition. Also, "Astana EXPO-2017" was a good campaign, which has created and continues to strengthen the brand of Kazakhstan abroad.

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is located where EXPO-2017 was held. What does this financial center offer that's so special to the world?

The AIFC became officially operational in July 2018. It makes use of state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced technologies, guided by the principles of English law, with a preferential tax regime and an independent financial court.

This ecosystem implies that work should be done based on the international principles and the world's best practices. And all these investments that will come to Kazakhstan or to other countries of the region will be protected by international law.

Could you name international financial centers that are planning to work with the AIFC?

Yes. For example, NASDAQ [a US automated stock exchange that brings together a number of high-technology corporations] has become a strategic partner and shareholder of Astana International Exchange (AIX), which has boosted the development of the capital market of Kazakhstan and the region.