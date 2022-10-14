Brazil: 3,967 million barrels of oil and gas are produced per day

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil´s oil and natural gas production in August reached 3.967 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mmboe/d), which corresponds to 3.087 million barrels per day (MMbbl/d) of oil and 139.96 million cubic meters per day (MMm3/d) of natural gas.

The preliminary figures were released today (Oct 13), in Rio de Janeiro, by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), in the Dynamic Panel of Oil and Natural Gas Production, Agencia Brasil reports.

In the pre-salt area, production stood at 2.966 Mmboe/d. The volume corresponds to 74.8 percent of the country´s total production. A good part of it was obtained in the Tupi field, namely 1.046 MMboe/d, equivalent to 26.4 percent of the total production in the country.

The Búzios field has recorded a production of 719.63 Mboe/d, which corresponds to 18.1 percent of the country´s total production.

The Santos Basin's Pre-Salt Pole brings together the country's biggest producing fields, such as Tupi and Búzios.

According to ANP, the state of Rio de Janeiro has registered a volume of 3.214 MMboe/d, namely 84.7 percent of the country´s oil production. Its production is concentrated in 45 fields with 383 producing wells.





Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br











